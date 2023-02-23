Darren Nathan, chairman of the group, said: "There are reasons it's green belt land, it protects the area we all enjoy and stops urban sprawl."

He said there were enough homes in the area and the development would increase traffic on busy roads and increase the risk of flooding in the area.

Ms Oakley said: "There's plenty of brownfield sites in Hertsmere we should be building on.

"We should be building affordable homes and these will not be affordable, they'll be in the region of £750,000, they won't help local people.

"It's a loss of amenity spaces for the local community."

John Mann, for Redrow South Midlands, said: "We understand there are strong feelings about the planning proposals from some members of the local community.

"Our aim is to bring a range of much-needed new homes and jobs to the area, as well as making a substantial investment in community facilities."

Hertsmere Borough council said it did not comment on planning applications.

It said the decision falls to the planning committee and the applications had been recommended for refusal by officers.