Teenagers in hospital after 'large-scale fight'
Two 15-year-old boys were taken to hospital following a "fight involving a large group of youths" in Teignmouth
One of the boys was said to have suffered a serious head injury
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses
A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury after he was assaulted during a "fight involving a large group of youths", police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy was was taken to hospital along with another teenager who was injured during the fight in Teignmouth, Devon.
The force said it had been called to a "large-scale disorder" on Lower Brimley Road on 21 July at 19:45 BST.
Three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
They have been released on bail until 5 October pending further inquiries, the force said.
Officers added the fight was witnessed by "a large group of people" and asked anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.
