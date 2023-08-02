Bad timing for airport cafe closure - politician
At a glance
Alderney States member Steve Roberts said the closure of Alderney Airport's cafe was "very bad" for the island
Alderney's annual festival, which attracts visitors from across the Channel Islands, is due to begin next week
The States of Guernsey said several businesses were interested in running the cafe after it closed at "short notice" on Monday
- Published
The closure of the cafe at Alderney Airport "could not have come at a worse time", a States member for the island has said.
The cafe shut on Monday after the the operator terminated the concession contract at "short notice", according to the Ports of Guernsey.
Passengers only have access to a water dispenser until a new operator is found.
Steve Roberts said the situation did not bode well for travellers ahead of Alderney Week.
The annual festival, which attracts visitors from across the Channel Islands, runs from 7-12 August.
Mr Roberts said: "It really couldn't have happened at a worse time of year.
"Alderney Week is our busiest week, and there's been delays with the weather … we have nobody to give anybody refreshments to these travellers here.
"It's not good for the island - it's very bad."
The States of Guernsey said it had received proposals from several businesses for the short-term operation of the cafe until 31 December 2023.
It said it was hoped an interim operator could be appointed by 6 August.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.