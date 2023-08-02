The closure of the cafe at Alderney Airport "could not have come at a worse time", a States member for the island has said.

The cafe shut on Monday after the the operator terminated the concession contract at "short notice", according to the Ports of Guernsey.

Passengers only have access to a water dispenser until a new operator is found.

Steve Roberts said the situation did not bode well for travellers ahead of Alderney Week.