Dina Devalia and James Varney, of business advisory firm Quantuma, have been appointed as joint administrators of the credit union.

“Members of the Hastings & Rother Credit Union do not need to worry," said Ms Devalia.

"Their money is safe and the FSCS will return 100% of members’ deposits, subject to the FSCS limit."

She said they are working closely with the FSCS to ensure all members will receive their money.

The credit union said all members' funds, below the £85,000 limit, will be protected and repaid in full by the FSCS.

All members will be required to continue repaying any loans, in line with their agreement, they added.

Ms Pleban said: "Members who have not already closed their accounts do not need to do anything.

"They will either receive a letter to take to the Post Office to get their money or a cheque directly from us within a week.

The FSCS will send members with balances below £1,000 a letter to allow them to get cash at any Post Office branch, while members with balances over £1,000 will receive a cheque automatically.

She said FSCS protects savings up to £85,000 per person and that they are ready to help those affected to "get back on track as quickly as possible".

The credit union said its office in Hastings will close immediately.