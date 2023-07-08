Island Games 2023: Manx football teams shoot for gold in Guernsey

Manx footballers shoot for gold in Guernsey
At a glance
The Isle of Man's men's team are reigning champions after winning in Gotland in 2017
The women's team scored silver at the same Games
Both teams are aiming to come out on top at the 2023 Games in Guernsey
Both the men's and women's football teams representing the Isle of Man at the Island Games in Guernsey have said they want to bring home gold medals.
The men's squad are reigning champions after winning in the competition held in the Scandinavian island of Gotland in 2017.
It is the last time the sport was played in the Games after it was dropped from the 2019 event in Gibraltar due to a lack of facilities and the Guernsey Games were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile the women's team claimed silver medals in 2017, and team captain Becky Corkish said the current players "want to go all the way" at Guernsey 2023.
More than 2,500 competitors from more than 24 islands from around the world are set to compete, with the Isle of Man participating in 13 of the 14 sports.
The event runs from 8 to 14 July in the second largest Channel Island.
