Island Games 2023: Manx football teams shoot for gold in Guernsey

Both the men's and women's football teams representing the Isle of Man at the Island Games in Guernsey have said they want to bring home gold medals.

The men's squad are reigning champions after winning in the competition held in the Scandinavian island of Gotland in 2017.

It is the last time the sport was played in the Games after it was dropped from the 2019 event in Gibraltar due to a lack of facilities and the Guernsey Games were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile the women's team claimed silver medals in 2017, and team captain Becky Corkish said the current players "want to go all the way" at Guernsey 2023.