Appeal after schoolgirl 'upskirted' in alley
- Published
Police are hunting a man who reportedly used his phone to take a photo up a schoolgirl’s skirt.
The girl was walking along a small alleyway, running between Newthorpe Common and Commons Close in Eastwood, at about 16:00 GMT on 3 February.
Police said she felt a warm breath on the back of her neck before turning around to find a man holding a phone under her skirt.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.
The suspect is described as black, about 5ft 10in tall, aged 25 to 30 and of skinny build.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black beanie hat and dark blue joggers with a white stripe on the side coming up to the knee.
Police said he was also carrying an empty laptop case.