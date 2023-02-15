Police are hunting a man who reportedly used his phone to take a photo up a schoolgirl’s skirt.

The girl was walking along a small alleyway, running between Newthorpe Common and Commons Close in Eastwood, at about 16:00 GMT on 3 February.

Police said she felt a warm breath on the back of her neck before turning around to find a man holding a phone under her skirt.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.