An exhibition of works chosen by British artist Grayson Perry and guest celebrities has gone on show in Birmingham.

Artwork, created by the public during season three of the popular TV series, Grayson's Art Club can been seen at t﻿he Midlands Arts Centre (MAC).

The artist described the venue as "perfect", adding "I always have a great time in this city and suspect it may be the coolest place in the UK."

Birmingham had never had such a "strong identity in the national consciousness," he said, and "was in danger of becoming trendy".