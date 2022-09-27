T﻿he theft of a car and a camper van from a garage on a Borders industrial estate has been linked with a post office break-in.

A﻿ silver Volkswagen Transporter and black Volkswagen CC were taken from the site on Station Road in Duns at about 23:45 on Sunday.

A﻿bout an hour later thieves made off with a safe containing a five-figure sum of money from Coldingham Post Office on the village's Bridge Street.

B﻿oth vehicles have since been recovered and police are appealing for witnesses.

T﻿he camper van was found on the Newfields housing estate in Berwick-upon-Tweed on Monday while the car was discovered in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh on the same day.

Det Con Alexander Blacklock said: "We are treating the theft of these vehicles and the break-in at the post office as linked and are keen to speak to anyone who can help with our ongoing inquiries.

"We would like to speak to anyone who saw these vehicles between the time they were stolen and the time they were found, particularly if you have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist officers.

"In addition, anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around the garage in Duns or the post office in Coldingham, is also asked to get in touch."