More than £278,000 is to be spent protecting ancient caves underneath Nottingham's partially-demolished Broadmarsh shopping centre.

T﻿he work was authorised by the city council after a Historic England inspection found parts of the centre's structure were "irreversibly connected" to the cave network.

F﻿ailure to protect the caves would have left the authority "open to prosecution" under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.

T﻿he former shopping centre and its surrounding area are part of a major regeneration project.