More than £278,000 is to be spent protecting ancient caves underneath Nottingham's partially-demolished Broadmarsh shopping centre.

The work was authorised by the city council after a Historic England inspection found parts of the centre's structure were "irreversibly connected" to the cave network.

Failure to protect the caves would have left the authority "open to prosecution" under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.

The former shopping centre and its surrounding area are part of a major regeneration project.