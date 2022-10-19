Family tribute to fun-loving father, 41
- Published
A man who died after being hit by a vehicle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, according to his family.
Andrew Howat, 40, died on the A483 Wrexham bypass at Gresford Bank on Saturday at 22:40 BST.
His family described him as a deeply loved husband, father, son and brother.
“We are in deep shock at our loss," they said.
"He will always be remembered for his fun-loving, vivacious personality, who would help anyone in need."
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on the southbound carriageway of Wrexham bypass between junctions 7 and 6 at Gresford Bank.
Mr Howat was pronounced dead at the scene.