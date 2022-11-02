T﻿he UK's highest railway could reopen early next year - almost five years after structural problems shut it down.

The Cairngorm funicular has been closed since September 2018.

The Scottish government has provided £16m towards the cost of fixing the railway, owned by public body Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

H﻿IE said there was a possibility the funicular could be available during the 2022-23 snowsports season, if work to get it operational again progresses as planned.

Reopening is also dependent on successful tests on the railway and the Department for Transport issuing safety certification.

A﻿n HIE spokeswoman said: “While we can’t prejudge their decision, we are hopeful that this can be achieved in time for the funicular to be relaunched early in 2023, during the snowsports season.”