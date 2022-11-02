U﻿K's highest railway could open next year

Cairngorm funicularHIE

At a glance

  • T﻿he Cairngorm funicular could be operational again next year - if all final preparations go to plan

  • T﻿he UK's highest railway has been shut since September 2018 after structural problems were found

  • O﻿wner Highlands and Islands Enterprise said it hoped the funicular could be available for part of the 2022-23 snowsports season

  • T﻿he railway connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m up Cairn Gorm mountain

T﻿he UK's highest railway could reopen early next year - almost five years after structural problems shut it down.

The Cairngorm funicular has been closed since September 2018.

The Scottish government has provided £16m towards the cost of fixing the railway, owned by public body Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

H﻿IE said there was a possibility the funicular could be available during the 2022-23 snowsports season, if work to get it operational again progresses as planned.

Reopening is also dependent on successful tests on the railway and the Department for Transport issuing safety certification.

A﻿n HIE spokeswoman said: “While we can’t prejudge their decision, we are hopeful that this can be achieved in time for the funicular to be relaunched early in 2023, during the snowsports season.”

M﻿aterials shortage

The funicular connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore.

HIE had hoped the funicular would be available early this year, but it said Covid, a shortage of materials and blizzards had caused delays.

Repairs to the railway started in April 2021.

More on this story