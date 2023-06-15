A Welsh mare has become the first female to be named Household Cavalry Drum Horse.

The Shire horse, formerly called Willa Rose, was named Juno by Queen Camilla in ceremony at Clarence House.

Juno was raised at Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, in Eglwyswrw, Pembrokeshire, which has produced a number of horses for the Household Cavalry.

She will lead the mounted parade down The Mall at King Charles III's birthday parade on Saturday, carrying the rank of Major.