Households in Kent and Sussex remain without water as supply problems persist in parts of the south-east for a fourth day.
Areas including Crowborough, Wadhurst, Biddenden and Staplehurst have been affected by outages which were first reported on Monday.
South East Water has apologised to those affected and said it is doing everything it can.
It said prolonged dry weather over the last six weeks had placed extra pressure on local supply.
The supply issues have forced several schools to close, and Rotherfield Primary School in Crowborough remains shut.
Bottled water stations have been opened at Mayfield Memorial Hall, Rotherfield Village Hall, Sparrows Green Recreation Ground in Wadhurst and Headcorn Aerodrome in Asfhord.
In a statement on Thursday, South East Water's incident manager Steve Andrews said: "We are continuing to ask customers who do have tap water supplies to only use it for essential tasks such as hygiene, hydration and cooking.
"Please don’t use hosepipes and sprinklers as this drains the system very quickly.”
The supply issues have seen criticism from customers and local MPs directed towards the water company.
The situation was described as "completely unacceptable" by Greg Clark, the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells.
Abi Lewin Smith, from Wadhurst, has been affected by the outage since Monday.
She said the situation was "absolutely appalling" and says that the government should have stepped in.
"Parents, schools, local businesses and the wider community cannot operate without knowing what’s going on," she said.
"And the lack of information from South East Water is compounding an already difficult situation."
