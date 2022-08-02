Skye to isles ferry hit by second fault in days
At a glance
CalMac's MV Hebrides has been withdrawn from service for the second time in a week
The ferry serves the Skye Triangle - sailings between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert
All sailings on Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled
CalMac has appealed for patience from customers
Sailings on Caledonian MacBrayne's Skye Triangle have been disrupted for the second time in the space of a week.
The service's ferry, the MV Hebrides, has been withdrawn due to a reoccurrence of a problem with its CO2 firefighting system.
All sailings on Tuesday and Wednesday between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris have been cancelled.
CalMac, external has issued an apology to customers and has advised them to travel via Lochboisdale-Mallaig or Stornoway-Ullapool.
It said additional sailings would also be run between Lochboisdale and Armadale.
But ferry operator warned space on these sailings was "extremely limited" because it was a time of peak summer demand.
Hebrides had only returned to service last Friday after repairs in Ullapool to the firefighting system.
CalMac said the ferry was now headed for a mainland yard for repairs and it would confirm an estimated timeframe for the work later.
Meantime, it has appealed for patience.
Head of operations Finlay MacRae said: "We recognise that this situation is very difficult and inconvenient for our customers, especially so soon after the most recent disruption, and we sincerely apologise to everyone affected and will do our best to find alternative options where these exist.
"While we know this process is time consuming and frustrating for customers, our staff are doing their very best to help and should not be subjected to aggression or violent behaviour."
One of Islay's ferries, the MV Hebridean Isles, was brought in to cover the Skye Triangle following disruption to sailings on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.
Some sailings on the Hebrides were disrupted the previous week after a suspicious package was found while it was in Skye.
The ferry was evacuated.
Police investigated and found the package not to be suspicious.
In May, the Hebrides required repairs after it hit a pier in North Uist.
Rhoda Grant, Scottish Labour Highlands and Islands MSP, said CalMac urgently needed to procure extra ferries.
She said: "At least one or, by what is going on just now, maybe more vessels that are able to operate in all the ports and that can step in to allow services to run when old ferries break down."
Earlier this year, the head of CalMac's state-owned ferry network admitted services were getting worse.
Most islands in the west of Scotland rely on CalMac, which operates 34 vessels - the largest fleet in the UK.
Boss Robbie Drummond told the BBC rising passenger numbers, more intense storms and a failure to launch new vessels had led to problems.
He said passengers' experience of the ferries was worse than in the past.