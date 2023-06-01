He added: "We just do need to be a little bit careful about the feasibility of it.

"But it is under review and there will be a report at the end of the review."

There are two town circular routes in St Helier, the number 20 and the number 24, which was launched in 2023.

Kevin Hart, director of LibertyBus, told the BBC the figures quoted were from the winter for the number 20.

He said the service had been launched on a three-year pilot basis and it was under constant review.

Mr Hart said: "The service is more popular in the summer than the winter due to the increased visitors on the island staying at several hotels around the town."

He said there had been 157 passengers on Wednesday and 72 by 16:00 BST on Thursday.

The number 20 runs from Liberation bus station, via Castle Quay to Broad Street, the hospital, Minden Place Car Park, St Saviours Road, Springfield Stadium, David Place and Halkett Street before returning to the station.