Gardaí (Irish police) have seized €500,000 (£430,000) worth of drugs as part of a search in north Dublin.

The herbal cannabis was found by local police and gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team at a property on Sunday.

The drugs will now undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, police said.

A man in his 40s and woman in her 30s have been arrested and are currently in custody.