Irish police seize €500,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin
Gardaí (Irish police) have seized €500,000 (£430,000) worth of drugs as part of a search in north Dublin.
The herbal cannabis was found by local police and gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team at a property on Sunday.
The drugs will now undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, police said.
A man in his 40s and woman in her 30s have been arrested and are currently in custody.