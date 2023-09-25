Cyclist saved by doctors riding behind him
David Graney went into cardiac arrest during the London to Brighton bike ride
A group of 30 doctors cycling behind him performed CPR on him
Mr Graney is expected to make a full recovery
A cyclist who went into cardiac arrest during a charity bike ride said he was "eternally grateful" to a team of doctors who were cycling right behind him and saved his life.
David Graney, 63, collapsed on a climb during the London to Brighton bike ride on 10 September.
A team of 30 children's specialist medics from St George's Hospital, London, witnessed him fall off his bike and performed CPR on him.
Mr Graney, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, is expected to make a full recovery.
He said: "They absolutely saved my life and I owe them my life for that.
"I can't thank them enough."
Mr Graney, said he was "feeling absolutely fine", "very confident", and had "no symptoms" prior to going into cardiac arrest.
He said: "I don't remember collapsing but my last recollection is overtaking my cycling partner halfway up Ditchling Beacon, towards the end of the ride just before Brighton".
Mr Graney was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
Nick Prince was one of the doctors who saved him.
He said: "It was a privilege to be there when David needed us, and certainly very fortunate timing.
"That single moment when his heart responded and started beating again made the whole day worthwhile."
