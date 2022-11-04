Four arrests after bike stolen from young cyclist
Three boys and a man have been arrested after a cyclist was threatened and had his bike stolen in Nottinghamshire.
A group of youths knocked the 14-year-old victim off his bike and threatened him in Brookside Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, at about 15:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers tracked down four suspects in nearby Charles Street and recovered the bike.
Three boys aged 14, 15 and 17 and a man, 18, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Det Sgt Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been a very frightening experience for the victim who was targeted as he made his way home from school.
“Thanks to some quick work from response officers we located these suspects and will now be carrying out further inquiries and studying CCTV of the incident."