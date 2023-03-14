Seven men have been arrested in a police raid following an investigation into a spate of mobile phone thefts in Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant at an address in Alfreton Road, Radford, on Monday morning.

Officers found "large quantities" of suspected Class A and B drugs, as well as a stash of phones believed to have been stolen.

The arrested men, aged 20 to 25, remain in custody.