More than 600 Jersey residents are registered as actively seeking work (ASW), government figures show.

There were 610 jobseekers as of 31 March 2023 - a decrease of 110 on the same time last year.

The Government of Jersey said the 2023 figure was the lowest overall since records began in 2011.

Unemployed residents are not required to be registered as ASW, but those receiving income support generally must be.

Of the 2023 figure, more women (330) than men (280) were registered as ASW.

The total number of long-term ASW, defined as more than 12 months, was reported to be 170 - 100 fewer than the year before.

Deputy Malcolm Ferey, assistant minister for Social Security, said: "While there have been some high profile losses in the job market recently, and my heart goes out to anyone who has been affected, employment prospects in the island remain strong."