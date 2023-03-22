Three people have been hurt, one of them potentially seriously, in an attack in Stoke-on-Trent, police said.

Armed police were sent to Birches Head Road at about 11:50 GMT on Tuesday after Staffordshire Police said they were told a weapon was seen.

A bin lorry was cordoned off by officers as their forensic team examined the scene.

One of the men was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, the ambulance service said.

The other two men had minor injuries and were treated then discharged at the scene.

There was not thought to be a wider risk to the public, police said.

Waste collections in the city were suspended from about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday, the council said.