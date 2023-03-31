No more tree felling until August, says council
Tree-felling on the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough will be paused until August
About 20 trees, out of 50, have been cut down sparking protests in the town
North Northamptonshire Council said no work would be undertaken during UK bird nesting season
Work on the felling of a number of ancient trees has been halted until at least August, a council said.
More than 50 lime trees were approved to be cut down to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough.
About 20 trees have been cut down leading to protests at the site on London Road.
But Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said he "would not expect the developer to undertake any works to the trees" between 1 March and 31 July.
Documents made available by the authority, external note that the period is the nesting season for birds, and planning permission given for the development prohibited work during this time.
The felling of the trees had already been paused at the beginning of the month for the developer to explain the works to local residents.
Mr Smithers said there remained "some questions regarding the lawfulness of the works" after an exhibition on the development last week.
He said the developers "benefit from a lawful exemption to the Tree Preservation Order that enables the removal of trees".
The Stanton Cross developers have said the project has "full planning permission" and was "part of essential works to deliver vital infrastructure improvements in Wellingborough".
Campaigners against the felling said the avenue of trees could be dated back to the 1600s.
The Woodland Trust said a lime tree could be considered ancient at about 300 years old, external.
