Coca-Cola supplies could be hit by strike - union
Supplies of Coca-Cola could be hit if workers at Europe's biggest soft drinks factory vote to stage industrial action in a row over pay.
Hundreds of staff at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Wakefield are being balloted because the union said its offer of a 6% pay rise was below inflation.
Unite regional officer Chris Rawlinson said a strike would "inevitably put supplies" of soft drinks, including Coca-Cola, at risk over the summer.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) said it was putting "robust" measures in place to protect supplies.
The company added that its pay offer was "very competitive within the marketplace".
Its West Yorkshire site is the biggest soft drinks plant in Europe and produces more than 50% of the drinks the company sells in Britain.
The plant spans an area similar to the size of 15 football pitches and produces 420,000 cans per hour.
Its products include Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Monster and Relentless.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the company was making "profits in the billions" so could afford "a proper pay rise".
Ms Graham said: "Its profits are up 37% to an eye-watering £1.85bn but bosses refuse to pay workers a decent wage increase which keeps up with rising prices."
A spokesperson for the company said the average total package for a worker at Wakefield was £46,900.
The company said it had also made a "£1,000 payment to all frontline colleagues in the past 12 months to support the current cost-of-living challenges".
The spokesperson said: "Whilst we hope that a resolution can be found, we are preparing robust contingency measures and are confident that there will be no disruption to our trade customers."
The company said it remained "fully committed to maintaining talks with colleagues", adding "this offers the prospect of a constructive outcome - unlike industrial action".
