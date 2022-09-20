Second home owners in North Yorkshire could be the first in the country to pay double council tax.

O﻿n Tuesday, North Yorkshire County Council will consider implementing a 100% tax premium on second homes.

It would also apply to premises that have been left empty for a year or more from 1 April 2024.

L﻿ast year, the Rural Commission - set up by the authority in 2019 to independently examine issues facing outlying communities - recommended the charge and suggested cash generated from it could be used for affordable housing.

It is hoped such a move would help reverse the exodus of young families from areas where house prices are many times above average wages.

A﻿ decision on the hike was delayed in July amid concerns over loopholes in the policy, the council said.

I﻿n a report to the council's executive, officers state more than £14m a year could be raised from the levy, although opposition councillors have claimed it would be difficult to implement.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, research has shown Richmondshire could generate about £1.8m a year through the levy, while Craven, Harrogate and Ryedale could each bring in about £1.5m. Hambleton could generate £1m, and the Selby district a further £260,000.