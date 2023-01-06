Model village and rocket site put on heritage list
- Published
A Cold War rocket testing facility and a model village have been added to a council's Local Heritage List.
More than 2,653 nominations have been included on the list, external for Buckinghamshire Council, including buildings, parks, puddingstones, mileposts and landmarks.
The list identifies locally-significant sites and celebrates their contribution to local identity and character, the council said.
Sites include Bekonscot Model Village and Westcott rocket test site.
In total, 771 of these sites will be brought forward for adoption in Phase 1, the council said.
Funding of £70,000 for the project came from the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
The list also includes a medieval mound at Maids Moreton.
The listing project is different to Grade I, II and II* listed buildings which are assessed by Historic England, the council said.
Peter Strachan, Conservative cabinet member for planning and regeneration, said it would "help us protect local heritage assets for future generations to enjoy".
"For instance, assets on this list will be recognised and considered in any future planning applications," he said.
The council said more than 160 volunteers had signed up to the online platform and others were welcome to join by emailing the council, external.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external