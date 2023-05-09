Police in Bradford have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the serious sexual assault of a woman.

West Yorkshire Police said the assault happened in the early hours of Saturday, 11 February at Infirmary Field, off Lumb Lane, near the junction with Westgate, in Bradford city centre.

The images show a man who is described as being an Asian male, aged in his 20s, of skinny build and with short hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and a white T-shirt.

The force has urged anyone who can identify the man to come forward.