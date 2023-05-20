Murder arrest made after death of man, 48
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 48-year-old man.
South Wales Police were called to a property on Hill View Crescent in Clase, Swansea, at 10:30 BST on Saturday.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody, said the force.
Formal identification of the body is yet to take place and the force has appealed to the public for information.
Det Insp Stuart Prendiville said: “Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close knit community of Clase.
"I want to assure the community that an early arrest has been made and there will continue to be an active police presence in the area as we progress our enquiries and seek to reassure the community."