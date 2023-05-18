Councillor Anne Handley has been elected the new leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Ms Handley, who represents the Goole North ward, becomes the first female leader of the authority and replaces Councillor Jonathan Owen at the helm.

Speaking after the council's annual general meeting, when she was elected, the new leader said she looked forward to "delivering the best" for East Riding residents.

Ms Handley added: "The East Riding is a great place to be, and working collaboratively with my elected colleagues, I am ambitious for the future."