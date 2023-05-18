Arrests after stolen goods concealed in wheelchair
- Published
A man and a woman have been charged with a series of shoplifting offences following allegations that stolen goods were concealed in a wheelchair.
The offences happened between 7 April and 16 May at several stores in Week Street and Northumberland Road, Maidstone, including Co-op, Poundland and Tesco.
Stolen items included alcohol, food and cleaning products, Kent Police said.
It is reported that during some of the offences, a wheelchair was used to hide the stolen products from staff.
A man and a woman were jointly charged with ten counts of theft. The man was further charged with three thefts committed on his own.
Both suspects are currently on bail.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.