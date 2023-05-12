A cruise ship has arrived in North Shields where thousands of passengers will board ahead of its maiden voyage.

MS Ambition, which weighs about 48,000 tonnes and can accommodate more than 2,000 passengers and crew, will set sail at 18:00 BST on Friday.

Owner Ambassador said the ship would provide a "boost" to the north-east of England's economy.

It will operate routine cruises from the Port of Tyne to other UK ports, Europe and the Norwegian fjords.