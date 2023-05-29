A man has died after a workplace explosion in the Republic of Ireland, the country's national broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they were at the scene of the incident, which happened on the outskirts of Bunbeg in the west of County Donegal on Monday.

Explosives experts from the Irish Defence Forces have also been sent to the site.

The area has been evacuated and traffic diversions are in place.

A minute's silence was held at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council to express "sympathies to the family and friends of the man who was killed in a work accident in west Donegal".