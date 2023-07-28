Police investigate war memorial damage
- Published
Police are investigating reports of criminal damage after a war memorial was vandalised in Penzance.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a soldier's rifle was broken off on Wednesday.
The war memorial, in Morrab Gardens, was damaged between 02:00 BST and 03:00, officers said.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
