Police investigate war memorial damage

Side by side images of the war memorial with the broken rifleDevon & Cornwall Police

The damaged soldier in Penzance

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage after a war memorial was vandalised in Penzance.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a soldier's rifle was broken off on Wednesday.

The war memorial, in Morrab Gardens, was damaged between 02:00 BST and 03:00, officers said.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

