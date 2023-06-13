Teachers vote for strike action over pay dispute
Members of two teaching unions in Jersey have voted to go on strike in a pay dispute.
The National Education Union (NEU) and NASUWT both confirmed their members had voted in favour of the industrial action.
It comes after they rejected a government offer of a 7.9% rise - the same as for other public sector workers.
The government said that unions were asking for a pay rise of 5% above the rate of inflation.
The unions have demanded more than the offered rise, saying members had had years of real-terms' pay cuts.
The NEU said its members were planning to walk out on 5 July.
The NASUWT said it was considering a timetable for action.
However, it added that teachers had "suffered an 8.8% real-terms pay cut since 2008".
The government said it could not afford the demanded rise as would put its finances in deficit.
