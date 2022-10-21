T﻿he trial of Gerry Hutch for the murder of a man at an Irish boxing event has been shown CCTV images of a vehicle alleged to have been used by the killers.

Mr Hutch, 59, denies murdering David Byrne, 34, during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin in February 2016.

The killing was the second in the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs that has claimed 18 lives.

Prosecutors claim the BMW X5 vehicle captured in CCTV footage is linked to Jason Bonney, 50, from Portmarnock in County Dublin, who denies helping a criminal gang to commit the murder.