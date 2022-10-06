A﻿ new prison under construction could be expanded to accommodate 250 more inmates.

Builders are currently working on the new 1,700 capacity HMP Fosse Way in Glen Parva which is set to open by mid-2023.

But t﻿he Ministry of Justice (MoJ) wants permission to build an additional four-storey block for prisoners.

Oadby & Wigston Borough Council and Blaby District Council will consider the application later this year.