A man charged with murdering an NHS nurse and her two young children has appeared in court.

Northamptonshire Police found Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, with serious injuries at the defendant's home in Kettering on Thursday.

Saju Chelavalel, 52, of Petherton Court, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court.

Wearing a grey prison uniform, he was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Ms Asok, who had worked at Kettering General Hospital, died at the scene, while the two children died later in hospital.

