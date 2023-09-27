Flooded primary school moves into another nearby
At a glance
Kenton School near Exeter has moved into Kenn School three miles away after flood water destroyed many of its resources
Teachers said it had been a "massive" move but "heart-warming"
Pupils are having lessons in places like an old staff room and a portacabin
- Published
A whole primary school has moved in with another close by after it was damaged by flood water.
Much of the books and equipment at Kenton Primary near Exeter were ruined after heavy rain caused flood devastation in the area about a week ago.
After missing two days of school the pupils then moved into Kenn School, three miles (4.8km) away.
Teachers said it had been a "massive" operation and was "heart-warming" to experience such a warm welcome.
Pupils from the flood-hit school are having classes temporarily in a portacabin, an old staff room and the school hall which is usually only used for sport, lunches and assembly.
Both schools are part of the same multi-academy trust, the Ivy Education Trust.
Lorraine Curry, executive head of Kenn and Kenton Primary Schools said: "Logistically to move an entire school is massive and actually we haven't got most of our resources because lots of books and equipment were destroyed...
"The children were hugely upset and still are."
One female pupil said: "I was really emotional because I love that school and it feels like home when I'm there but it was a big step moving to Kenn and I'm getting used to it."
Joe Baxter, head of Kenn Primary School, said: "Despite the challenges and despite the difficult situation it's actually been very heart-warming to see how kind and how welcoming people have been, so there's been a lot to learn from this process."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.