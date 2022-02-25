A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Keith Conlan in Dublin.

The 36-year-old was shot on farmland at Hazel Grove near Tallaght on Tuesday night.

The father of four died in hospital on Thursday.

Diarmuid Phelan, of Kiltalown Lane in the city, was remanded in custody by Judge Patricia McNamara.

Detective Garda Michael McGrath told the court he arrested Phelan on Thursday night and when he was charged with murder he made no reply.

There was no application for bail as bail can only be granted at the High Court in a murder case.

Mr Phelan will appear again by video link at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.