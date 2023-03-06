Community food hubs to expand to help with cost of living crisis
- Published
A group of community food hubs plans to expand its operation to help more people deal with the cost of living crisis.
The "Nourishing Norfolk" scheme launched in October 2020 to help people during the pandemic.
Run by the Norfolk Community Foundation, it has already set up 16 hubs and the charity wants to start another nine by the middle of this year.
Chief executive Claire Cullens said: "I don't think any of us expected the sheer size and scale of the problem that has unfolded as a result of the cost of living crisis."
The shops are in locations such as community centres and churches, as well as stand-alone supermarkets.
People who use the hubs can save up to 40% off their average weekly shop, the charity said.
Much of the stock is donated by local farmers, food producers, shopkeepers and allotment owners.
The hubs also refer people to other services such as money advice, cookery classes, or employment support.
'Community hubs are here to stay'
Ms Cullens said by allowing users to choose for themselves it was "giving people a hand up, not a handout".
"This is a programme that is extremely significant, not just in Norfolk but way beyond," she said.
The charity has shared its story to other parts of the country and has been approached by authorities in the USA and Australia.
Ms Cullens said she wanted the hubs to support "every household in need in some way".
"They are here to stay, what they are supporting might change over time," she added.
'No-one should go hungry'
Farmer Melinda Raker, from Croxton, donates potatoes and onions to her local food hub in Thetford
She said: "It doesn't take much to load a few potatoes onto the back of a truck, it's an easy gift.
"Sometimes there is surplus. Sometimes there are crops the supermarket don't want and the community shops welcome them with open arms."
She said the farm was "pleased to do it, no-one should go hungry and these are difficult times".
Ms Raker said the rising cost of living has hit both consumers and food producers.
"Just giving some of the food to really good cause like this gladdens the heart," she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external