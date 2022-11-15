First trains on UK's highest railway in four years
Trains are running again on the Cairngorms mountain railway for the first time in four years - though under test conditions for now.
The UK's highest railway has been closed to visitors since September 2018 due to structural problems.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which owns the funicular and the snowsports centre it serves, said work to reinstate the railway had reached the final stages.
The Scottish government agency said trains could be fully operational early next year.
But it added that project costs had risen from about £16m to £25m due to the impacts of Covid, Brexit and blizzards in spring hampering repairs.
The Scottish government had provided a £16m funding package towards the costs.
HIE said it had reallocated uncommitted funds from its wider Cairngorm snowsports centre masterplan capital investment package to meet the additional costs.
The agency added that the Scottish government also allocated £7m additional funding in June 2022.
Opened in 2001 at a cost of £26m, the funicular connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore.
Repairs to the railway started in April 2021.
Testing on the funicular is expected to continue into December and safety certificates will be needed from the UK Department for Transport before it can be opened to visitors.
There has been criticism of the efforts to get the railway operational again.
Last year, mountaineer and author Cameron McNeish, who opposed the plans for the funicular before it was opened in 2001, said the railway should be "stripped" from the mountainside and the area allowed to go back to the wild.