The Isle of Man team has flown its national flag at the opening ceremony of the Island Games in Guernsey.

Crowds lined the streets of St Peter Port's seafront to welcome thousands of athletes and officials who have travelled for the event which was delayed by two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Footballer Eleanor Gawne led the Isle of Man out as flagbearer marking her 10th appearance in the competition.

She said she was "very proud" to continue to represent her home.