Landslide delays full Mountain Road reopening
Part of the Isle of Man's Mountain Road has been closed after a landslide delayed the reopening of the route.
The rocks fells at Lhergy Frissell, between Ramsey Hairpin and Ballure Waterworks.
It comes as the Department of Infrastructure completed work ahead of this year's TT races.
A spokesman said engineers assessed the area and have warned there is "a danger that more rock will fall".
He said: "There was a significant rock fall in this area in 1987 which blocked the highway and took a considerable time to clear.
"By removing more slate from the rock face it is intended to mitigate the risk to the public, get the road reopened for general and ensure that there is no risk to the upcoming TT meeting."
Meanwhile, the southern part of the route from the Creg Ny Baa to the Bungalow has reopened for those travelling between Douglas and the north via the Tholt Y Will road.
'Essential preparation'
The northern section of the road will remain closed however, while work is carried out to make it safe.
The DOI said it will reassess later this week whether the road will have to stay closed for longer.
Elsewhere, "essential" resurfacing work is due to start on the Sulby Straight, the DOI said.
There is also TT course preparation work taking place between Union Mills and Ramsey.
