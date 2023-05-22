Man arrested after woman hurt in crash

A man has been arrested following a head-on collision in Nottinghamshire which left a woman with serious injuries.
The crash happened on Main Road, Ravenshead, at about 18:10 BST on Wednesday.
Officers said they found two vehicles which had suffered "significant damage" and debris scattered across the road.
A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
Officers said while the woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries, she has multiple broken bones.
PC Pearce Riley said: “We’re still investigating exactly what happened here and the suspect remains on bail but thankfully the victim did not receive any life-threatening injuries.
"She is now having to recover from multiple broken bones which will no doubt not only impact her physically but mentally too."
