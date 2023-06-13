Irish committee on assisted dying meets for first time
An Irish parliamentary committee formed to consider the issue of assisted dying has held its first meeting.
It heard opening statements from the Department of Justice and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.
There is an obligation on the committee to report within nine months of its first public meeting.
An Irish parliamentary committee formed to consider the issue of assisted dying has been holding its first public meeting.
On Tuesday, it heard opening statements from Rachel Woods from the Irish Department of Justice and Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.
Ms Woods said under current law it is an offence for a person to aid, abet, counsel or procure the suicide or an attempt at suicide of another person.
The offence has a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.
Ms Woods said that while suicide was decriminalised 30 years ago in the Republic of Ireland, the offence of assisting suicide was retained and the "severe penalty was to cover situations where a person deliberately procured the suicide of another for his own motives".
She told the committee that there would remain a need for the law to provide adequate protection against any inducement, incitement, pressure or force being used in respect of an assisted suicide, which would need to be enforceable by police.
In her opening statement to the Oireachtas (Irish parliamentary) committee, Ms Gibney raised concerns about the possibility of unintended consequences of any legislation.
She said this was particularly regarding the "lack of sufficient safeguards to protect against undue pressure being put on vulnerable groups to avail of assisted dying".
She added: "If we are to consider assisted dying to be an extension of patient-centred care and a humane response to suffering, we must ensure that these groups are robustly protected from pressure or coercion."
Ms Gibney said disability alone should not be a reason for assisted dying.
She added it was important to ensure care and support was in place so people with disabilities do not feel they are a burden to their loved ones.
Unmovable safeguards
A number of committee members voiced concerns about the circumstances for assisted dying expanding if laws were to be changed.
Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney said she was worried there could be an "incremental increase" that "moved away from the initial safeguards" and that there could be "a diminution of value of life".
"How do we set safeguards that are unmovable?" she asked.
Her party colleague, Alan Farrell TD (member of parliament), also raised concerns about safeguards disintegrating and vulnerable people being influenced into assisted dying.
Fianna Fail TD Robert Troy said care would have to be taken with the wording of any potential legislation so that it was not too expansive.
He also said it was important that the right support is available so people do not think ending their life is the only option.
However, People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said said the evidence wasn’t there from other countries with assisted-dying laws of people being coerced.
He said if assisting dying was available, those with terminal conditions at least have a choice.
“They should have a choice; to me, that’s a very fundamental right for any human being,” he said.
The committee plans to hold five public meetings, each Tuesday, until the Dáil (lower house of parliament) summer recess, and will resume its public meetings in September.
There is an obligation on the committee to report to both the Dáil and Seanad (Senate) within nine months of its first public meeting.