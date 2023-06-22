Colleges to be exempt from some education changes
Guernsey's three independent colleges will be exempt from parts of the island's new education law following a vote
Education, Sport and Culture President Deputy Andrea-Dudley Owen said the move could lead to "reputational damage"
Deputy Lyndon Trott argued the exemption would "protect the excellent education provided by the colleges"
Proposals to make Guernsey’s three independent colleges exempt from parts of the island’s new education law have been initially approved by deputies.
A vote on the final Education Law proposals is set to take place later this week.
Education, Sport and Culture President Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen had warned that exempting the colleges would lead to “reputational damage” to Guernsey.
Deputy Lyndon Trott, who led the proposal to change the law, said he wanted the new law to “protect the excellent education provided by the colleges".
Proposals to reform Guernsey's Education Law could see every school get its own independent governor.
The committee said the current legislation, written in 1970 and based on practices from the 1940s, was outdated.
Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller said the decision to exempt the colleges from the new law sent "a clear message to education to keep away from undue interference with colleges".
The proposal - which was approved by deputies - created a new definition for Ladies College, Blanchelande College and Elizabeth College as accredited independent schools.
