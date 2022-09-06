Detectives seek key witness over street fight
Detectives are seeking a key witness to a street fight involving knives and a baseball bat in Nottingham.
Officers were alerted to reports of the fight, close to the junction of Goldsmith Street and Clarendon Street, at about 15:10 BST on 30 August.
The altercation was broken up and four people were arrested at the scene.
Police are now searching for a witness who approached traffic wardens to report what he had seen.
They have also asked anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Con Joe Gayton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious incident and we will not tolerate this sort of violent disorder on our streets.
“We particularly want to speak to a man who witnessed the incident and reported it to two traffic wardens.
“Unfortunately, they did not take his name so I am appealing for this witness to come forward and speak to us.
“This incident took place during the day and we believe other people may have witnessed what happened."