Key route to close overnight due to roadworks
A key route through the centre of the Isle of Man's capital will close to traffic overnight as major roadworks continue.
Work to plane out the surface of the carriageway on Victoria Street in Douglas was carried out last week and resurfacing is now due to take place.
The Department of Infrastructure had originally planned to lay the new surface during the day with traffic restricted to one lane.
But the department later said overnight closures would cause less disruption to businesses.
Traffic including buses will be diverted along Athol Street between 18:30 and 06:00 BST until Thursday, subject to the weather.
Parking has been suspended between the junction with Duke Street and Loch Promenade during the works.
