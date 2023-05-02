Collapsed Culture Trust unlikely to repay £4.5m debt
At a glance
Coventry City of Culture Trust is unlikely to be able to repay £4.5m it owes in debts after entering administration, a report says.
The trust collapsed in February and a report from administrators suggests little over £500,000 is expected to be recouped from its assets.
Creditors unlikely to see a penny back include the city council, which agreed to a £1m loan in October.
Administrators have started investigating the trust's collapse and found Covid-19 "adversely impacted" the operation.
The majority of the money released from the trust's assets will be spent on administration costs, paying a £100,000 debt to HMRC and a further £24,000 to former employees.
However the report said creditors owed more than £1m are unlikely to be paid at all.
As well as the £1m to the council, the trust also owed £1.5m to arts organisation Assembly Festival and £505,000 to West Midlands Police.
The city council said it would do all it could to ensure it got as much of the money back as possible and West Midlands Police said it should be "top of the list" to receive funds "as a publicly funded body".
William Burdett-Couts, the artistic director of Assembly Festival, said the report was "not a surprise".
He has previously said his organisation's future was at risk due to the unpaid debt and has called for compensation from the council.
There have been a number of calls for Coventry City of Culture Trust to be investigated for its handling of public money.
The National Audit Office has confirmed it was looking at its finances, as has the Charity Commission.
The council has held two scrutiny meetings to examine the collapse, however on both occasions it was shunned by all but one of the trust's board members.
The report by administrators, published on 25 April, shed some light on the trust's troubles and highlighted the coronavirus pandemic.
It said extra safety measures increased the cost of events, which fewer people turned up to, and the trust also struggled as its funders came under increased pressure too.
Investigations would be a "lengthy and time consuming process", it said.
Administrators have also appointed a forensic team to help investigate how the trust used the £1m loan it received from the council last year.