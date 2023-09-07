A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a pedestrian who was waiting at a bus stop in Brighton.

A black Jaguar was travelling southbound when it crashed on the A270 Lewes Road at 23:56 BST on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time, Sussex Police said.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman from Reigate, Surrey, failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.