Arrest after car crashes into man at bus stop
At a glance
A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a pedestrian who was waiting at a bus stop in Brighton.
A black Jaguar was travelling southbound when it crashed on the A270 Lewes Road at 23:56 BST on Wednesday.
A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time, Sussex Police said.
The driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman from Reigate, Surrey, failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
She remains in police custody.
Police said the car came to a stop in Barcombe Road, which runs parallel to the dual carriageway.
A section of the eastbound carriageway of the A270 Lewes Road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes.
All vehicles, including buses, are being diverted up Coldean Lane as a result of the crash.
A police spokesperson said: “This may impact the peak morning period.”
Brighton and Hove Buses said: “All services will need to divert via Coldean Lane, Ditchling Road and Upper Hollingdean Road, resuming normal route from Lewes Road and Melbourne Street.”
Enquiries are ongoing and police are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured it on mobile, dashcam or CCTV to come forward.
