A man has been left injured in hospital after being attacked by two men who knocked on his front door.

Police said the victim, who was in his 40s, suffered "grievous bodily harm level injuries".

The man's elderly mother, who is in her 70s, was punched and pushed to the ground.

The men who carried out the attack in Fetcham, near Leatherhead, were dressed as law enforcement officers or bailiffs, police said.